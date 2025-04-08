Polymer Capital Management US LLC Buys Shares of 888 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 888 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 63.8% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 9,642 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 133,609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,255,000 after buying an additional 58,298 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 10.2% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 7,167 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $480.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $313.00 to $302.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $309.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.31.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

LULU stock opened at $265.00 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $226.01 and a one year high of $423.32. The stock has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $350.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.42.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.