Cannell Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,645,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,000. Cronos Group accounts for 0.7% of Cannell Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Cronos Group during the third quarter valued at $140,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 242.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 38,607 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,026,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,008,000 after buying an additional 210,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cronos Group by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 189,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 82,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CRON opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.65 million, a PE ratio of -12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.02. Cronos Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $3.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.01.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.

