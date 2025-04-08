Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. Decreases Stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. trimmed its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 56.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,075 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF comprises about 1.1% of Swisher Financial Concepts Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenview Trust co boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,560,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,717,000 after purchasing an additional 135,538 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 765,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,250,000 after buying an additional 77,792 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 571,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,079,000 after buying an additional 107,199 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 376,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 372,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,669,000 after acquiring an additional 110,158 shares during the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TCHP stock opened at $34.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.36. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $32.67 and a 1 year high of $44.32. The firm has a market cap of $907.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.14.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

