Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. Has $256,000 Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,451 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Solar by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 4,713 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Solar by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in First Solar by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,090 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 511 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar Stock Performance

First Solar stock opened at $130.05 on Tuesday. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.60 and a fifty-two week high of $306.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 7,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total transaction of $1,021,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,549 shares in the company, valued at $484,793.40. This represents a 67.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 21,542 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total value of $3,039,360.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,403 shares in the company, valued at $14,589,129.27. This trade represents a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,311 shares of company stock valued at $4,767,158 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target (down from $285.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on First Solar from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $240.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $265.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on First Solar from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.29.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

