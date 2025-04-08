Cannell Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND)

Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,733,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524,342 shares during the period. Nextdoor makes up 3.3% of Cannell Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cannell Capital LLC’s holdings in Nextdoor were worth $15,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KIND. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nextdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Nextdoor by 5.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,406,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 75,229 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Nextdoor by 1,609.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 62,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 59,022 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Nextdoor by 6.8% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 337,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 21,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nextdoor by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 52,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 31,121 shares during the last quarter. 35.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Sophia Schwartz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 267,445 shares in the company, valued at $460,005.40. This trade represents a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Nextdoor from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Nextdoor in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE KIND opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $558.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.34. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Nextdoor had a negative net margin of 53.23% and a negative return on equity of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $65.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.12 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion.

