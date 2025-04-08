Cerity Partners LLC Has $52.93 Million Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 480,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $52,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,031,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,399 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16,685.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,884,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,964,000 after buying an additional 5,849,641 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,217,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,502,000 after buying an additional 3,147,534 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,850,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,016,000 after buying an additional 137,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,907,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,086,000 after buying an additional 120,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHV opened at $110.18 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.91 and a fifty-two week high of $110.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.28 and its 200 day moving average is $110.29.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.3836 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

