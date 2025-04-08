The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stake Raised by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $44,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $911,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 70.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at $304,000. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.8% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $720.00 to $680.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $660.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $690.00 to $660.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $582.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $463.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $144.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $387.12 and a 12 month high of $672.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $594.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $573.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.01, for a total value of $1,275,338.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,349.55. This represents a 23.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.67, for a total value of $965,115.15. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,117,296.64. This trade represents a 15.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,925 shares of company stock worth $12,630,683 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

