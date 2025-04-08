Trek Financial LLC Buys New Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,125,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,649,000 after purchasing an additional 110,753 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at $740,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 118,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after acquiring an additional 23,704 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter worth $492,000. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $3,083,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,200,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,849,832.54. This represents a 4.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $69,178.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,324.61. This represents a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of FOX stock opened at $48.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.66. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. FOX had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. FOX’s payout ratio is 11.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on FOX from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of FOX from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of FOX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.35.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

