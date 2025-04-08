Cannell Capital LLC Has $8.89 Million Stock Position in loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI)

Cannell Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,355,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609,380 shares during the period. loanDepot makes up approximately 1.8% of Cannell Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cannell Capital LLC’s holdings in loanDepot were worth $8,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LDI. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in loanDepot during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in loanDepot by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 28,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 6,397 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of loanDepot by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 11,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Price Performance

LDI opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.95. The company has a market cap of $431.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. loanDepot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $3.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.35 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

loanDepot Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Articles

