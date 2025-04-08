Fmr LLC Increases Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Fmr LLC increased its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,813,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 571,873 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $739,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Eastern Bank raised its position in Diageo by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $101.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $100.72 and a fifty-two week high of $144.28. The company has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63.

Diageo Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. Diageo’s payout ratio is 46.42%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

