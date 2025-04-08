Equals Group (LON:EQLS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Equals Group (LON:EQLS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 10.41 ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Equals Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 7.36%.

Equals Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:EQLS opened at GBX 139.16 ($1.77) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 137.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 128.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £264.90 million, a P/E ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 1.36. Equals Group has a 52 week low of GBX 103 ($1.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 140 ($1.78).

Equals Group Company Profile

Equals Group plc is an AIM-listed fintech founded in 2005 and listed in 2014 that develops and sells scalable payment platforms to enable organisations and individuals to move and easily manage their money flows through its payment and card products.Its core brands are:Equals Money – an international, domestic and card payment platform delivering corporate payments solutions from FX to expense management.

