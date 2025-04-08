Equals Group (LON:EQLS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Equals Group (LON:EQLS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 10.41 ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Equals Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 7.36%.
Equals Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON:EQLS opened at GBX 139.16 ($1.77) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 137.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 128.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £264.90 million, a P/E ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 1.36. Equals Group has a 52 week low of GBX 103 ($1.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 140 ($1.78).
Equals Group Company Profile
Its core brands are:
Equals Money – an international, domestic and card payment platform delivering corporate payments solutions from FX to expense management.
