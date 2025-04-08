Trek Financial LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 29,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 557.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000.

Get iShares MSCI Singapore ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF stock opened at $20.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $714.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.57. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 1-year low of $17.77 and a 1-year high of $24.25.

About iShares MSCI Singapore ETF

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.