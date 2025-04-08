Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 7,467,979 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 382.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,418,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,467,979 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $148,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RDY. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 453.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,438,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,373,412 shares during the period. Aikya Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 416.1% during the fourth quarter. Aikya Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,610,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,590,000 after buying an additional 4,523,303 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 397.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,896,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911,404 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 462.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,814,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,987 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 402.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,468,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:RDY opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $16.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 17.87%. Analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Nomura downgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Read Our Latest Report on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company’s Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations, as well as engages in the biologics business.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.