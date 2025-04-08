Cannell Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,958 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,407 shares during the quarter. Cavco Industries makes up approximately 7.7% of Cannell Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cannell Capital LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $37,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 387.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cavco Industries news, Director Susan L. Blount sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.70, for a total transaction of $353,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,741.20. This represents a 20.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Greenblatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.88, for a total value of $2,115,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,084,459.68. This trade represents a 20.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,644 shares of company stock worth $4,494,608. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $550.00 target price (up from $480.00) on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Cavco Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $466.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $516.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $478.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.19. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $331.08 and a one year high of $544.08.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $2.01. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 8.75%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 21.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

