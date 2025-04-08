Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of at least $0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$483 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $464.42 million. Qiagen also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.350- EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on QGEN. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Qiagen from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Qiagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Baird R W cut shares of Qiagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.67 price target (down previously from $48.61) on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

Get Qiagen alerts:

View Our Latest Report on QGEN

Qiagen Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of Qiagen stock opened at $40.33 on Tuesday. Qiagen has a one year low of $37.63 and a one year high of $49.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.20 and its 200 day moving average is $41.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.29, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.62.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Qiagen had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

About Qiagen

(Get Free Report)

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.