Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Acquires 7,371 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 106.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,371 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 551.4% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $20.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.21. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $28.57.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.0553 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

