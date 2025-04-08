FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,841,477 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,944,585 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $799,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total transaction of $1,100,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,510.80. This represents a 30.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $1,499,050.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,686,161.85. The trade was a 20.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $205.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $199.60 and a twelve month high of $313.84. The company has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $22.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 34.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Truist Financial began coverage on FedEx in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on FedEx from $364.00 to $354.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.71.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

