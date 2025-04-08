Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Increases Dividend to GBX 36 Per Share

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 36 ($0.46) per share on Thursday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 19.2% increase from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $30.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:SMIN opened at GBX 1,732 ($22.05) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of £5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,993.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,809.32. Smiths Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,514.66 ($19.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,188 ($27.85).

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 55.50 ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter. Smiths Group had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 7.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Smiths Group will post 85.1295337 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard Howes acquired 87 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,030 ($25.84) per share, with a total value of £1,766.10 ($2,248.09). 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Smiths Group plc operates as an industrial technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four businesses: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane business offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

