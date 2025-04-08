Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc (LON:SERE) Announces Dividend of €0.01

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc (LON:SERE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 65 ($0.83) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 66.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 67.13. Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 58.40 ($0.74) and a one year high of GBX 74 ($0.94). The stock has a market cap of £103.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.94 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

About Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The investment objective of the Company is to provide Shareholders with a regular and attractive level of income return together with the potential for long term income and capital growth through investing in commercial real estate in Continental Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.