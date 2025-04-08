PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 28th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:GHY opened at $11.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.88. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $13.66.
About PGIM Global High Yield Fund
