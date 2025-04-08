PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 28th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GHY opened at $11.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.88. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $13.66.

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services.

