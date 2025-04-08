Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,596,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 749,733 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $114,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIP. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 680,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,632,000 after purchasing an additional 384,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 11,217 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Finally, Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $27.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 675.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $24.84 and a 52-week high of $36.50.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.58. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 1.64%. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,300.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on BIP. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.