Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 762,308 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 198.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,147,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 762,308 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in RTX were worth $132,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of RTX during the third quarter valued at $321,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RTX by 351.0% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 16,920 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 2.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 375,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,468,000 after acquiring an additional 8,644 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 1.7% in the third quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in RTX by 6.2% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 398,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,254,000 after acquiring an additional 23,290 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of RTX stock opened at $117.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $156.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.41. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $99.07 and a 12-month high of $136.17.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. RTX’s payout ratio is 70.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,569,126.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,625,382.88. This represents a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 16,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total value of $2,100,981.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,556 shares in the company, valued at $7,763,124.60. This represents a 21.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on RTX from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.40.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

