The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Position Increased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,570,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418,155 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $185,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in New York Times by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,800,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,408,000 after acquiring an additional 63,856 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,785,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,428,000 after acquiring an additional 32,905 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,035,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,084,000 after acquiring an additional 102,519 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in New York Times by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,376,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,748,000 after purchasing an additional 22,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in New York Times by 228.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,536,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of New York Times from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Times presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

New York Times Trading Down 3.4 %

NYT opened at $45.83 on Tuesday. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $41.55 and a 1-year high of $58.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.39 and a 200-day moving average of $52.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. New York Times had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Equities analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

New York Times Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.45%.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Featured Stories

