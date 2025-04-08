Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,200,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $205,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EDU. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Macquarie cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. China Renaissance cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $42.75 on Tuesday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.50 and a 12-month high of $91.04. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.13.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses, Private Label Products and Livestreaming E-Commerce, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Educational Materials and Distribution.

