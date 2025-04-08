Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $155.46 Million Position in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) by 181.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,173,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 756,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Astera Labs were worth $155,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALAB. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Astera Labs during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Astera Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Astera Labs by 3,155.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Astera Labs

In other Astera Labs news, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 350,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $31,389,366.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,353,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,675,659.05. This represents a 12.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 34,474 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total value of $3,174,021.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,487,360.94. This represents a 12.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 633,990 shares of company stock valued at $54,235,012 in the last quarter.

Astera Labs Stock Up 4.2 %

ALAB opened at $55.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.88. Astera Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.11.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). Astera Labs had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Friday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Astera Labs from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Astera Labs from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Astera Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Astera Labs from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.77.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALAB

About Astera Labs

(Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.