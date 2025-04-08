Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Stake Boosted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,909,185 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $288,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 294.1% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the third quarter worth $71,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the third quarter worth $105,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 37,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.44.

Commvault Systems Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $142.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 0.68. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.48 and a 12 month high of $190.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.89.

Insider Activity at Commvault Systems

In related news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,287 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.94, for a total value of $614,471.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,322,853.04. The trade was a 3.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 12,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.96, for a total value of $2,290,655.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,231 shares in the company, valued at $79,447,876.76. The trade was a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Commvault Systems

(Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.