Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,853,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,600 shares during the quarter. Cboe Global Markets comprises about 0.5% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $362,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 10,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CBOE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $174.00 target price (down previously from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Adam Inzirillo sold 200 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.67, for a total transaction of $41,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,872.31. The trade was a 9.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total value of $2,273,526.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,230.25. This represents a 57.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,529. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

CBOE stock opened at $207.27 on Tuesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.13 and a 1 year high of $234.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.90%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

