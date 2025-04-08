Fmr LLC Sells 7,018,842 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,184,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,018,842 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.08% of Flex worth $1,120,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLEX. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in Flex by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 35,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Flex by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 115,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Flex by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Flex by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lay Koon Tan sold 50,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $2,162,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 202,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,773,262.50. The trade was a 19.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 64,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $2,844,379.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 233,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,249,456.14. The trade was a 21.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Flex Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of FLEX opened at $28.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $45.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.64.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Flex had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 17.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on FLEX. StockNews.com raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Flex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Flex in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

Flex Profile

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

