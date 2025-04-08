Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,224,180 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,616,743 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $478,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 257.5% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.8 %

BK opened at $73.92 on Tuesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $52.64 and a 1-year high of $90.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

