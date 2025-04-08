Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Buys Shares of 1,911 Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RVTY. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Revvity by 3,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revvity by 2,972.7% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Revvity by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Revvity by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Revvity Stock Performance

NYSE:RVTY opened at $96.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Revvity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.00 and a 12-month high of $129.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.22.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 9.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RVTY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Revvity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Revvity from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Revvity in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised Revvity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Revvity from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.25.

Insider Transactions at Revvity

In other news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 15,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $1,922,494.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,232,782. The trade was a 31.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Revvity Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

