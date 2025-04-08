Invesco Ltd. Has $884.94 Million Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,404,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,365 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in KLA were worth $884,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank acquired a new stake in KLA in the 3rd quarter worth $339,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in KLA by 51.3% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in KLA during the third quarter valued at about $302,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $5,078,136.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at $20,867,606.76. This trade represents a 19.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Stock Performance

KLAC stock opened at $604.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $714.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $698.39. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $551.33 and a fifty-two week high of $896.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a return on equity of 108.60% and a net margin of 29.58%. Analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on KLA from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $795.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $748.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $725.00 price target (down previously from $875.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $832.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KLA

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.