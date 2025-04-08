Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $502,000 Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 487.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 67.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 72,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after buying an additional 29,257 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 169,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,586,000 after acquiring an additional 9,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $242.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.13.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $144.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.71 and a 200-day moving average of $180.17. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.69 and a 1 year high of $236.53.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Director Jill Bright acquired 135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.51 per share, with a total value of $29,633.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,506.76. The trade was a 5.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.