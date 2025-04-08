Waterloo Capital L.P. Has $291,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Waterloo Capital L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 71,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 53.1% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $248,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $45.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.72. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $42.03 and a one year high of $51.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.41 and its 200 day moving average is $49.58.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1391 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

