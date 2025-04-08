Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 23,159 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,159 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,238,000 after acquiring an additional 27,792 shares during the period. Valued Retirements Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $930,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $109.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.29. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.67 and a 1 year high of $111.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.56.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

