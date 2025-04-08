Waterloo Capital L.P. Takes Position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,012,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,270,000 after buying an additional 26,722 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,450,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 624,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,286,000 after purchasing an additional 79,755 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $18,178,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,990,000.

Shares of KIE stock opened at $53.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.06. The company has a market cap of $855.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.72. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a twelve month low of $47.65 and a twelve month high of $62.47.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.296 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from SPDR S&P Insurance ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

