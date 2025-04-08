Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Boosts Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,346 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $4,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MLI. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mueller Industries by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,451,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,830,000 after purchasing an additional 139,406 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,763,000 after buying an additional 117,327 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $201,376,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $117,351,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 844,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,003,000 after acquiring an additional 316,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northcoast Research upgraded Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

In other news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $798,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,477,181.38. This represents a 15.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MLI opened at $69.63 on Tuesday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.85 and a 52-week high of $96.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 22.97%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is presently 18.83%.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

