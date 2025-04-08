Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 280.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 231.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,537,000 after acquiring an additional 47,708 shares during the period. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $10,460,000. Dempze Nancy E boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 13,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,983,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 249,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,196,000 after buying an additional 11,066 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ROK opened at $227.38 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.71 and a 12-month high of $308.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $273.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 30.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.26%.

Insider Activity

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $245,874.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,114.56. This represents a 42.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.21, for a total transaction of $255,178.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,242.93. This trade represents a 34.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,645 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,798 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. HSBC raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROK

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.