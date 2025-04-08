Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.33.

Several research analysts have commented on ZM shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Zoom Video Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $68.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.51. The company has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.67. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $55.06 and a one year high of $92.80.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 75,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $5,663,314.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $111,110.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,240.76. This trade represents a 20.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 371,746 shares of company stock worth $29,689,595. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $751,908,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 285.9% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,056,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,480 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,385,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,717 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,471,000. Finally, Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $72,854,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

