Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,577,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661,148 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $110,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $43.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.67. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $39.42 and a twelve month high of $46.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

