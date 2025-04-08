Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $132.37 Million Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,590 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $132,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in AON by 2,025.0% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 85 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 1,162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $407.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on AON from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AON from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $445.00 price target on AON in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $390.13.

AON Trading Down 3.1 %

AON opened at $364.15 on Tuesday. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $268.06 and a twelve month high of $412.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $391.07 and a 200-day moving average of $374.06. The stock has a market cap of $78.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. AON’s payout ratio is 21.33%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

