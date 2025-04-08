Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 115 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $412,258,000. Flossbach Von Storch SE boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5,439.3% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 473,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,696,000 after buying an additional 464,791 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 701.6% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 422,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,527,000 after buying an additional 369,471 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 265.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 435,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,867,000 after buying an additional 316,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seilern Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $113,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories
In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total transaction of $1,397,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,242.34. The trade was a 49.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total value of $4,618,824.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,645.28. The trade was a 54.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of IDXX opened at $378.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.50. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $366.50 and a 1 year high of $548.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $434.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $438.33.
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.
