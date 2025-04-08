Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 731,424 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,823,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 731,424 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $140,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGGO. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $358,139,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,745,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,008 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,973,000. Forge Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $22,075,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,904,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,094,000 after buying an additional 520,373 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

CGGO stock opened at $25.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.78. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $30.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.96.

About Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.