Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 51,451 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 51,451 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 241,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,815,000 after purchasing an additional 20,942 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Bunge Global by 16.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 274,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,371,000 after buying an additional 39,646 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bunge Global by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Bunge Global by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the 3rd quarter worth $888,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global Price Performance

Shares of Bunge Global stock opened at $71.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.97. Bunge Global SA has a 52 week low of $67.40 and a 52 week high of $114.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 11.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bunge Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Bunge Global from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Stephens cut their price objective on Bunge Global from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

