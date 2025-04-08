Aviva PLC Has $12.52 Million Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 438.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,589 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 22,462 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $12,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EME. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 494.7% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EME. StockNews.com lowered EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on EMCOR Group from $600.00 to $514.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EMCOR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.25.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

EMCOR Group stock opened at $349.80 on Tuesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $319.49 and a one year high of $545.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $406.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $449.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.08.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.79. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.07, for a total value of $462,587.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,229,474.94. This trade represents a 4.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

