Waterloo Capital L.P. Acquires 54 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 842 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,035,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,991,696,000 after purchasing an additional 353,185 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,111,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,833,720,000 after buying an additional 132,384 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Intuit by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,296,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,329,115,000 after buying an additional 620,559 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,290,419,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Intuit by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,386,228 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,499,744,000 after acquiring an additional 88,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 6,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $3,895,059.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,219,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,436,774. This represents a 0.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $1,021,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800. This represents a 99.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,074 shares of company stock worth $15,829,661 in the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $714.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $726.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $640.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $785.00 price objective (up from $765.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $718.00.

Intuit Price Performance

Intuit stock opened at $556.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $155.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $594.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $620.01. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $532.65 and a 1 year high of $714.78.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.81%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

