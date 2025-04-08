W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $4,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 33.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 444.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 113,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 22,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on W. P. Carey from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

W. P. Carey Stock Down 3.7 %

WPC stock opened at $56.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $66.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.29.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.33%.

W. P. Carey Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Recommended Stories

