Employees Retirement System of Texas Acquires Shares of 30,000 National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in National Health Investors by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,423,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,128,000 after buying an additional 102,012 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,648,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,242,000 after acquiring an additional 82,825 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,201,000 after acquiring an additional 19,201 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 876,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,765,000 after acquiring an additional 24,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,322,000. 62.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on NHI. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.50.

National Health Investors Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE:NHI opened at $69.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.79. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.80 and a 52-week high of $86.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.73. The company has a quick ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $85.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.38%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

