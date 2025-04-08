Employees Retirement System of Texas Buys 1,274 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 2.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter worth $304,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth $294,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,236,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 70.7% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Stock Performance

NYSE:PEN opened at $263.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $274.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 775.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.56. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.00 and a 12-month high of $310.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $315.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.63 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEN. Bank of America started coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Penumbra from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.43, for a total transaction of $172,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,539 shares in the company, valued at $19,125,304.77. This trade represents a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maggie Yuen sold 2,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,359,498. This represents a 11.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,236 shares of company stock worth $31,222,390 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

Featured Articles

