Employees Retirement System of Texas Takes $187,000 Position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of monday.com by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,701,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,858 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in monday.com by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 830,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,606,000 after purchasing an additional 100,333 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of monday.com by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,295,000 after purchasing an additional 21,585 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of monday.com by 264.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 555,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,407,000 after buying an additional 403,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of monday.com by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 499,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,708,000 after buying an additional 96,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on monday.com from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays increased their target price on monday.com from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on monday.com from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.64.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY opened at $221.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 368.35, a P/E/G ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.54. monday.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $174.75 and a fifty-two week high of $342.64.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.28). monday.com had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 3.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

