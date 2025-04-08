Legal & General Group Plc Trims Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,375,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,468,761 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $448,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $777,524,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,787,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449,949 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 153.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,949,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,573,000 after buying an additional 4,807,662 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,733,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 67,125,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,624,000 after buying an additional 3,211,815 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $3,114,246.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 209,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,837,274.72. The trade was a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 102,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $4,821,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,230,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,132,431. The trade was a 7.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 219,812 shares of company stock worth $10,385,665. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on USB. Bank of America lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $43.50 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Compass Point upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.52.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $36.76 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.38. The company has a market cap of $57.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.77%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

